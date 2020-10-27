Images of Javicia Leslie with Batwoman’s bat suit

Season 2 of The CW series presents the new outfit of its protagonist and Deadline shows us the first images of Batwoman’s new look.

Batwoman already has a new bat-suit for the second season of her series on The CW. This has been presented exclusively by its managers together with the Deadline medium, they present the renewed appearance that actress Javicia Leslie will wear as Gotham’s new night watchman from the third chapter of this new batch of episodes, all after the unexpected departure of the actress Ruby Rose, the original lead who played Kate Kane on the small screen.

This is what the CW’s new Batwoman looks like

And it is that after the first images as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman for the start of this second season of the series and in which she wore the same suit that Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) used in the first season, finally The CW has kept its word to offer a different costume for its new protagonist, who we remember plays a completely original character after the farewell of Kate Kane.

Thus, Javicia Leslie says goodbye to the characteristic red wig of the original Batwoman to show off her own curly hair with some reddish locks, while also now equips new red forearms and lower boots, among other novelties. While this is not a completely new suit, it does present enough new features to offer a quite different look.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming his own Batwoman, it’s his style, his way of moving and his moment!”, Says Javicia Leslie herself. “It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline [executive producer] and Maya [costume designer]. I felt it was important that viewers could tell from the silhouette that Batwoman was a black girl. With the fitted suit and the pretty Afro [hair], we definitely nailed it! ”Exclaims the actress.



