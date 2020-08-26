Images of iPhone 12 Pro Max Shared

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be Apple’s new flagship, was actually displayed with features such as camera, screen and battery. According to the leak, the phone will come with a 6.7-inch display with a dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate.

Apple’s new flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the most anticipated smartphones of the last period, was seen working for the first time. This leak, which allows us to see the phone’s charging speed, notch size, camera and screen features, came from reliable sources.

One of the most striking things in the leak, which we saw both in terms of design and hardware, was the screen refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which we see that it has a dynamically adjustable 120 Hz refresh rate, seems to come up with a big notch in design as in the previous series.

iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen

When we look at the emerging features of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, we see a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OLED screen will also have a Haptic Touch feature that can detect 458 ppi and the length of pressing the screen.

The dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz of the phone can be reduced to 60 Hz when desired. In this way, a longer use will be provided with a single charge.

20 W Fast charging feature will be available

It is not known how many mAh batteries will be in Apple’s new flagship, but it is known that it will have both cable and wireless charging capability. It is among the information that the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will support 20 W fast charging, will not have an adapter for fast charging. In other words, those who want to use the phone with fast charging technology will have to pay extra for the adapter.

Camera

Apple seems to pay much attention to the camera in its new flagship. It is thought that the auto focus of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is observed to have a LiDAR scanner, will be much better. However, we can say that the phone can shoot 120/240 FPS slow motion videos in 4K resolution. It is thought that the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will include features such as advanced night mode and noise reduction thanks to the LiDAR scanner, will satisfy its users in camera performance considering all these components.

Design

We have also seen the design details in the images that allow us to learn about the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is observed that the phone comes with a large notch as in the previous series, while the side bezels are also wide. Of course, it is a bit early to say something for sure, as the phone hasn’t come out yet. So do you think the features that will be on the new iPhone 12 Pro Max are enough for a flagship? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



