Images Of Galaxy S22 Ultra Appeared

The mold design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model, whose technical features and render images were leaked, has emerged.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is nearing the end of its production, has been on the agenda with leaks for a while. The aluminum mold of the Galaxy S22 Ultra model, whose render images were revealed, was displayed.

After the iPhone 13 family was launched, the eyes were turned to the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy S22 Ultra render confirms leaked renders

Ending the Note series, Samsung added S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Note series, which is expected not to be introduced next year, will be replaced entirely by the Galaxy S Ultra model.

The most important of the leaks this year is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S Pen slot. Samsung, which previously focused on Plus and Ultra models, will allegedly produce more of the standard model.

It will be between 50 percent and 60 percent of the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 model. The 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus model will be released with a rate of 20%, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra model will be released with a rate of between 20% and 40%.

The person who revealed the aluminum mold images confirmed that the new Ultra model will have an S Pen slot. Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is certain to be quite different from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus models in terms of design, will be released with Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898 versions.

What do you think about Samsung shelving the Note series? You can share your thoughts in the comments section.