Leaks continue about the new iPhones that Apple will allegedly introduce on October 13. Today, images of alleged iPhone 12 were leaked on Twitter.

Images allegedly iPhone 12 leaked!

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 12 family on Tuesday, October 13th, and open for pre-order on October 16th. With the days left to the date shared by almost every analyst, many rumors are circulating about the phone, such as the box content and the number of models.

Today, the LeaksApplePro Twitter account shared the photo of the device, which is thought to be iPhone 12, with five different colors. Looking at the phone, it is seen that the device, which has a hard case like the iPhone 5 series, has two cameras and a flash behind it. The size of the power key with Touch ID on the new iPad introduced by Apple on September 16 is similar to the leaked device images. This suggests that the iPhone 12 power key may have Touch ID feature.

The leak of the braided Lightning-USB-C cable, which will appear in the iPhone 12 box, brings to mind the fact that most of the leaked features close to the introduction of the new iPhone every year are correct in the promotion.



