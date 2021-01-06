IMac with M1 processor may arrive in March

The iMac will be the next Apple device to be updated in 2021, winning a model already with the processor manufactured internally, giving another step towards the end of Apple’s partnership with Intel. At least this is the bet of several industry experts – reinforced by an enigmatic tweet posted by a profile that usually makes predictions about Apple.

The expectation in the middle of 2020 already involved the launch of an iMac with the M1 chip, previously called Apple Silicon. However, the company confirmed in November last year only a new MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air and a Mac mini.

Now, a post from the @ L0vetodream profile has aroused the curiosity of the fans. Accompanied only by the number “3”, the tweet shows the evolution of the iMac, reaching the next model with an ARM chip. Although there is no clue about the message, there are those who believe that the model will be announced in March.

Currently, there are two iMac models for sale on the company’s official website: one with a 21.5 “4K Retina Display and another with a 27” 5K Retina Display.