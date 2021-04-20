iMac 2021 With M1 Processor Is On The Scene!

iMac 2021 device was introduced. Appearing with many new products within the scope of the Spring Loaded event, Apple, the computer iMac 2021, which was announced to the market with seven different color options, attracted attention with its eye-catching design.

As expected, the new iMac 2021 model was developed with Apple’s own designed M1 processor instead of 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors as in the 27-inch iMac 2020 device.

Here comes the iMac 2021 with all its features!

The new 24-inch iMac 2021 includes a 4.5K Retina display. It promises 11.3 million pixels and 500 nits brightness for vivid and bright images. Preferring a flat view instead of a curved back screen design, Apple announced that the device operates 50 percent quieter than the previous generations. In addition, True Tone technology was used to automatically adjust the color temperature on the screen.

The new iMac 1080p FaceTime HD camera features studio-quality microphones and a six-speaker system. In addition, Apple claims that it will provide the best camera and audio performance ever with this device. In addition to all these, Touch ID comes into our lives for the first time with the new iMac 2021.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, said about the new iMac 2021:

“The M1 processor is a huge leap forward for the Mac. Today we are excited to introduce the groundbreaking M1 processor for the first time in an iMac. Seven stunning color designs combined with the impressive 4.5K Retina display, advanced performance and macOS Big Sur operating system. ”

Display: 24 inches – 4.5K Retina display – 4480 x 2520 resolution – True Tone technology – 500 nits brightness

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB SSD

RAM: 8 GB

Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor

Connectivity Technologies: Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports – 3.5mm headphone jack – Gigabit Ethernet

Battery: 143W power adapter – 2 nm power cable

Box Contents: iMac – Magic Keyboard – Magic Mouse

The 24-inch iMac 2021 device, which will go on sale on April 30 for the first time, will meet its buyer in the second half of May. The new iMac model with M1 processor will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver color options. However, the starting model of the device will only have blue, pink, green and silver options.