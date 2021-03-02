I’m Your Man: what critics are saying about science fiction

I’m Your Man, a drama written and directed by Maria Schrader (Nada Ortodoxa), made its debut at the Berlin Film Festival this Monday (1). Soon, the film gained 80% approval from the critics specializing in Rotten Tomatoes.

In the plot, scientist Alma (Maren Eggert) participates in an extraordinary study: the creation of a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence to be the perfect partner. Then, she meets Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine created perfectly to make her happy.

According to the critic, I’m Your Man is a comic-tragic tale that explores questions about love and what makes a person human. Thus, the production is a mixture of romantic comedy and elements of science fiction.

Compared to Ela (2013) and Ex Machina (2014), the German film presents a plot that is not lost in its own complexity. More than that, the director is able to arouse public interest and empathy.

“The scenario promises a high-concept romantic comedy, but the execution is an immensely pleasant picture. Schrader goes a little deeper, touching on philosophy, socio-sexual ethics and the relationship between humanity and technology ”, praises Screen International’s critic Wendy Ide.

“I’m Your Man doesn’t put the robot at its center, but that’s also the point: it is not a kind of homage to the prospects of cyber attraction, but a meditation on loneliness and desire,” says Eric Kohn of IndieWire.

Negative points

Despite the good reception among the critics who shared their opinions on Rotten Tomatoes, there are also those who were not enamored with I’m Your Man. This is the case of Caitlin Quinlan of the Little White Lies.

“The two actors combine well, but the film lacks space and imagination to take its characters anywhere more interesting”, highlights the film critic who judged the production as weak.

As said, I’m Your Man made his debut at the Berlin Film Festival, an event that will take place virtually until next March 5th. For now, there is no forecast for the film to be released outside Europe.