“I’m the best in the world” — Hugh Jackman Hums And Makes a Wish to Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday, And It’s Fun

Over the years, we have witnessed many sworn enemies in Hollywood. From Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film industry has some of the most interesting pairs of sworn enemies. However, the list of sworn enemies in Hollywood is incomplete without Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The “Deadpool” star and Wolverine have a very interesting relationship.

Time after time, Ryan and Hugh entertained the audience with various practical jokes and jokes that they threw at each other. The love-hate relationship between the two stars has always been a hot topic, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the drama that develops from them. Add to this Jackman’s unique birthday wish to the “Free Guy” actor on the latter’s 46th birthday.

How did Hugh Jackman wish Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday?

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today. In addition to his acting, Ryan is also known for his habit of pranking and joking with his co-stars in the film. On the day of his 46th birthday, when a huge number of people congratulated the actor on his birthday, Ryan’s longtime nemesis Hugh Jackman also took to Instagram to congratulate his colleague.

In the video, Wolverine holds a muffin with a candle and sings a song for Ryan’s birthday. In addition, the actor of “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine” had some interesting words for the actor “Project Adam”. Jackman said, “Ryan, I’m making a wish, and this is your birthday present. All I want to say is that this is the best thing I do, and what I do is not very good.”

Towards the end of the video, the actor of the “Greatest Showman” even made a cheerful expression in front of the camera, and even the cameraman could not restrain his laughter. Earlier, on Hugh Jackman’s birthday, the “Deadpool” star presented a teaser of his upcoming film with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Who else from celebrities wanted a Deadpool star?

In addition to Hugh Jackman, Ryan received many wishes and gifts from his fans for his 46th birthday. Other celebrities who coveted the Green Lantern actor include Rob McElhenny, Ryan Wrexham Football Club and American commentator Lance Ulanoff.

Happy birthday to Canadian treasure, part-time superhero, and all-around good guy @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/8ZwCThAZlQ — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) October 23, 2022

The head and mouth are to scale, but the eyes are 50% more dreamy in real life. Happy Birthday @vancityreynolds from the @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/9cGqQzOQLE — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 23, 2022

What do you think of Hugh's birthday wish? What would you wish your friend on his birthday?