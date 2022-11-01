Im Soo Hyang Writes a Heartfelt Letter Mourning The Passing of Her Co-Star Lee Ji Han

Im Soo Hyang shared a letter after the death of her co-star Lee Ji Han.

Earlier, on October 30, Lee Ji Han’s agency 935 Entertainment confirmed that the actor died due to the tragedy in Itaewon. Lee Ji Han’s upcoming drama “Kkokdu Gye Jeol” (literal title, also meaning “Kkokdu Season”) starring Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang was postponed after the news. It was reported that Lee Ji Han took on the role of Jung Yi Deun, the ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang), and starred until recently.

On November 1, Im Soo Hyang took to Instagram Stories to express her feelings. Her full letter is translated below:

Ji Han, you should be happy in a better place.

Yesterday I had to shoot with you all day, but after hearing the news, we all gathered at your wake. For a long time no one could say anything, and we just sat in a daze. I was so cold, sad and unhappy after you were taken away, as soon as you were just starting out, because I knew so well how hard you worked and how you wanted to do a good job.. And your parents took me by the hands and told me how you went home and happily boasted to them that I praised you for your good work, and I think I cried for a long time because I was sorry that I didn’t care about you more, and that I was ashamed that I hadn’t said yet not a single pleasant thing or a word of encouragement.

It hurts me so much to let my colleague go first. The team and I will work even harder for your share, thinking of you, so that you can be proud of this place, and I hope that now you will be at peace.

To all those who became a star thanks to this tragedy in Itaewon, may they rest in peace.

We express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy, including Lee Ji Han’s loved ones at this painful time. May all the victims rest in peace.