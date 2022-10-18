“I’m more ambitious than ever…” – when “Fifty Shades” actor Jamie Dornan talked about losing the role of Superman Henry Cavill

Do you know why people are crazy about DC and Marvel characters? Because they represent the balance between good and evil in the world. In every film, we always get satisfaction from the restoration of good over evil. Who doesn’t like being a part of such epic movies? We’ve heard about Henry Cavill and his uncertainty about his return to the DC universe. But did you know that Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan also wanted to participate in this?

Jamie Doran, the “Fifty Shades” star from Northern Ireland, is also a model and musician. He has won two Irish Films and Television Awards. Jamie has also been nominated for a BAFTA Television Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Well, this talented actor once lost to the star of “The Witcher” Henry Cavill. How did this happen? Why did he lose? How did Jamie want to be part of the DCEU?

When Henry Cavill beat Jamie Dornan in the DCEU Race

There are some extraordinarily strong characters in DC comics, and their live-action adaptation has made them a part of our lives. Therefore, when we hear the name of some iconic characters, such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Deadpool, Wolverine and so on, we think only of these specific actors. So when any other actor shows his willingness to be part of this list, fans are a little excited about it. That’s how they felt when the “Fifty Shades” actor revealed that he wanted to be Superman in a DC Comics movie.

In 2021, when Jamie was promoting his film Belfast, he talked about his career choice and revealed that he had lost the role to Henry Cavill. The actor was busy doing all the interviews and working with several franchises. As shocking as it was for his fans, Jamie brilliantly praised the actors, including Robert Pattinson.

Dornan also revealed that he became more ambitious when he and his wife welcomed another child. “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever shown,” the actor said.

Although we’ve seen Henry Cavill play the iconic Superman, there are other versions of the same character available. Can you imagine Jamie Dornan as Superman? Do you think he would have handled it? Share your opinion in the comment box below.