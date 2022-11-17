“…I’m feeding clickbait with a spoon,” Meghan Markle defends terms that have become “overly charged”

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, completes Tuesdays for us with her instructive Archetypes podcasts. However, unlike the previous one, the last episode didn’t have cute little kids and their parents anywhere near. Instead, Markle and her guests talked about raging social media and unnecessary taboos.

Studying overly modernized social networks, which in some way have become harmful to humanity, Markle made several mind-boggling conclusions. The Duchess spoke about how some words that were used exclusively for genuine purposes for the benefit of society have lost their essence. In fact, they have turned into something that means the exact opposite of what they actually personified.

What did Meghan Markle say about waking up?

With a firm focus on women’s empowerment, Markle has strongly defended words like “woke up.” She boldly stated in the face of the dark Internet that words as such are unnecessarily charged when it comes to women. “I understand that I’m feeding clickbait with a spoon,” Markle said, before wondering about the very essence of the word.

Asking how a word that literally meant awareness of injustice in society eventually became taboo, especially for women, she questioned the progress of the modern world. After giving several examples of such categories of words, she also talked about feminism. According to her, this term gradually began to lose its meaning and became something of a derogatory term associated with people who are feminists.

The name of the podcast was just as obvious. The Audacity of the Activists was by far one of Meghan Markle’s most powerful podcasts. She is forever known for her boldness and straightforwardness in expressing such unpopular opinions, not unlike the late Princess Diana, whom the former actress considers an idol. However, royal experts and subjects believe that Markle pales in comparison with the former Princess of Wales, who is very much loved by British citizens.

