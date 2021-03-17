‘I’m a Mac’ commercial actor criticizes Apple for Intel

In a big plot twist in the advertising market, actor Justin Long, known for the commercials “I’m Mac”, turned his jacket up and ran an advertisement recently criticizing Apple. In a campaign organized by Intel, the artist shows the advantages of the PC in comparison to Apple notebooks, which left aside the Core processors and now have the M1 chip.

In the video that can be seen below, the actor forgets the iconic phrase “I am Mac” and says that he is just a real person making a comparison between computers. The commercial featuring Justin Long shows the Lenovo Yoga 9i notebook, which features an Intel processor and a 2-in-1 design.

The commercial emphasizes the multiple uses of the PC on just one device. The lawsuit also criticizes Apple products for their “lack of versatility”, as MacBooks do not have a convertible design and tablet functions are only available on the iPad line.

Games on Mac and PC

In another video with Justin Long, Intel compares the capabilities of the PC and Mac in games. The video shows a user playing on an MSI Stealth 15M notebook with Windows 10 and an Xbox controller.

Justin Long wonders if the video will feature a gamer who plays on Apple computers, but the user who is playing on the Intel PC says “no one plays on the Mac”. The purpose of the advertisement is to emphasize the smaller number of games and programs in the Apple ecosystem compared to Windows.

Negative reception

In addition to the commercials available above, Intel has also released yet another video comparing the screen of Macs with computers, which usually bring different formats and varieties of display to the consumer. So far, however, all advertising has been negatively received by the public.

The videos on YouTube were released today (17) and have a low rate of likes, in addition to comments criticizing Intel’s positioning with the commercials. The marketing move was seen as a response from the company after Apple invested in its own chip, the M1, and started a process to drop the brand’s processors by 2022.