ILOVEFRiDAY “Mia Khalifa”: The Story Behind the Song

The iLOVEFRiDAY song ‘Mia Khalifa’ has been synonymous with TikTok since it went viral in 2018, but what is its true origin?

Before talking about the controversial iLOVEFRiDAY song, let’s get to know the protagonist a little more. Mia Khalifa rose to fame during her time as a porn actress. She started working in the adult film industry in 2014, and by the end of the year, she was the most wanted actress on Pornhub.

One of the videos that gained notoriety involved Khalifa wearing a hijab during sexual acts. This generated some controversy in the Middle East, to the extent that the artist received death threats. The uproar drew more attention to her and Khalifa’s searches increased fivefold.

After three months of working as an adult film actress, Mia Khalifa decided to quit due to the increasing number of death threats. Now she’s focused on being a social media personality, and even on the sidelines as a sportscaster.

iLOVEFRiDAY and Mia Khalifa

iLOVEFRiDAY is an Atlanta-based duo consisting of rappers Smoke Hijabi and Xeno Carr. They released a music video for their song “Hate Me,” which featured Smoke Hijabi wearing a hijab and smoking a joint.

This topic originated from a fake Twitter screenshot, believed to be of Mia Khalifa. Said screenshot criticized Smoke Hijabi’s wearing a hijab while smoking a joint. “She is so disrespectful to all Muslim women and gives us a bad image.”

Smoke Hijabi was offended by Mia Khalifa’s apparent hypocrisy, who criticized her after acting in an adult video while also wearing a hijab. This prompted the group to release a song titled “Mia Khalifa” in which the duo widely ridiculed the actress.

The TikTok meme

The clip became a viral meme and generated a trend in which users flock to public spaces to perform the #hitormisschallenge. This challenge consists of shouting the lyrics of the song “Mia Khalifa” in order to get a response from other people familiar with the trend.

The popularization of the song “Mia Khalifa” has been one of the most interesting examples of musical artists who have gained a fan base due to memes. It can be said that the success of “Mia Khalifa” opened the doors to other artists like Lil Nas X, who also found success through TikTok.



