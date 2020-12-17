Illegal Competition Agreement with Google, Facebook

A monopoly lawsuit filed against Google in the US state of Texas has brought to light an event that will dislodge the technology industry. It turned out that the advertising giant of the internet world, Google and Facebook, had a secret competition agreement between them.

Google and Facebook are two technology giants that we use almost all of their applications and services for free in exchange for ad display. However, in recent years, the power to seize the entire industry and squeeze even the states into a corner has fueled the monopoly debates in the technology and advertising world.

According to the information provided by Wired, an antitrust (antitrust) case was filed against Google in the US state of Texas. According to the case file, Google promised me to run a competing advertising service to Facebook and granted some special privileges. This means that the antitrust law in the US state of Texas has been violated.

Google is Using Its Power in a Bad Way, According to Ken Paxton

The Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton was the first to initiate this case against Google. In a statement made on his Twitter account, Paxton said; “Such a large company is using its power to destroy competition, manipulate the market and harm the consumer,” he said.

Google, who was sued for making an anti-competitive deal and monopolizing the second parties, was quick to defend. In a statement made via e-mail, Google argued that these allegations are not true. The company said it has no agreements with Facebook and is not violating antitrust law. Claiming that Facebook Audience Network is one of the many companies participating in the ad network-focused Open Bidding programs, Google stated that these companies are not given any privileges. Google also underlined that they will defend themselves strongly in court.



