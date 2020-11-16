Illan cheated on Victoria during the holidays!

During a live with his ex Léana, Illan of the Marseillais made revelations about Victoria. He would have cheated on her during the holidays

Some were surprised, and others not at all. Indeed, a few months ago, we learned that Illan and Victoria were separating when they had only recently been in a relationship. Maybe an infidelity caused the two exes to end their relationship? According to the latest words from the Marseille candidate, that would indeed be the case.

During a live with Léana, the young man indeed confessed. But before we get into more detail, we can already be sure of one thing: the pretty blonde shouldn’t remain silent upon hearing the news.

Indeed, Illan’s ex is not the type to keep his tongue in his pocket. So you can imagine that when she learns that she has been deceived, she might fall off her hinges. Kind of like a few hours ago, when she found out that her ex was doing live shows talking about her:

“I just notice one thing, these are people in their late thirties who spend their night doing lives on 22-year-old girls like me. While I sleep, because I have a job. I wouldn’t like to be them “.

But if the beauty had followed Illan’s live, she would have noticed that she had heard a bombshell news.

VICTORIA, DECEIVED BY ILLAN DES MARSEILLAIS

Because yes, as we let you know, Illan has just confessed about Victoria. Admitting that he cheated on her last summer. It was our colleagues from Melty who spotted the information during the young man’s live with Léana.

But when was he able to look elsewhere? Especially since no box is open. Illan has revealed everything, without filter: “When we went on vacation, she was too much the princess H24. Still, the girl, I take her to the islands and take care of everything. ”

Before adding: “She was never happy. Every day, she told me she wanted to go home. It had been 9 months since I saw my parents and I couldn’t take advantage of them. The last 3 days in Martinique, I was talking on Snap with Marine. Once back, she joined me in Paris and we went to Naples together “.

Not sure Illan’s ex is enjoying all of this … An answer from him should be coming soon.



