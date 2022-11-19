“I’ll Be Me” — “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson Never Wanted To Be Will Smith 2.0

Despite the fact that acting experience gives you the opportunity to get into Hollywood, more often than not we have seen how Hollywood has opened doors for people with a very athletic past. Take, for example, Michael B. Jordan; the NBA star changed course and starred in a blockbuster with “Black Panther.” While Jordan is a recent example, Dwayne Johnson has been doing this for 20 years. However, the Hollywood star recently spoke about his early days of struggling in the industry and how he avoided becoming another Will Smith.

Although he did not become a replacement for the Independence Day star, he followed in his footsteps and joined DC. While Smith was saying goodbye to Deadshot, Johnson acted as Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson wanted to stay true to himself, not follow the superstars of the 2000s, including Will Smith.

Skala made his debut in the movie “The Mummy Returns”, and then headed the spin-off “The Scorpion King”. Since then, he has starred in several popular films, such as “Moana”, “Red Notice”, the “Jumanji” franchise, “Jungle Cruise” and others.

The WWE star was apparently advised to change his diet, lose weight and not talk about his past career as a wrestler. He was expected to make all these changes to become the next Will Smith, George Clooney or Johnny Depp. Unfortunately, nothing worked out for him, and he decided to go his own way.

“Well, I tried it for a few years, and then finally said: “I can’t be like that,” I’m not in a box. Don’t tell me what to do. I will be myself,” he said.

Considering how successful his acting career has been, Johnson has proven himself well. His work with DC brought in $151.6 million in the US and Canada. The total box office at the time of writing this article is $ 352.6 million. There are rumors that he will replace Smith in “Aladdin” and take on the role of Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

What do you think about Johnson’s career? Do you want to see him as Jack Sparrow or Aladdin?