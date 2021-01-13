iKON will bring out your inner chef with its new official merch

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

iKONIC will be able to bring your love for the group to the kitchen, this is the ideal new merchandise for food-loving fans.

The boys of iKON will celebrate another year since their official debut in Japan, the K-pop singers and rappers released very original articles for the anniversary. If you are a fan of cooking, this information will interest you.

On January 13, 2016, iKON debuted in the Japanese market under the agencies YGEX and Avex Group, the K-pop band had a great reception from fans of that country with the Japanese version of ‘Welcome Back’.

The idols entered the list of best-selling record materials, placed the project in the top 3 of the Oricon weekly chart, one of the most important music rankings in the Asian continent.

Five years after their first performance in Japan , the guys at iKON planned a celebration like no other, they designed new anniversary merchandise to commemorate together with iKONIC .

The official website of the group was updated with a series of new articles such as necklaces, caps, hats for the cold of different colors, chains, sweatshirts and even a frying pan , so there is no excuse not to take your love for the band to the kitchen .

IKON LAUNCHED ORIGINAL GOODS IDEAL FOR A KITCHEN LOVER

Each of the members of the group brought their personality to an article, for example: Bobby created a chain to wear on jeans, a skirt or in a backpack and Jay designed a gold necklace with his initial.

One of the items that stood out on the list was a black satin and red handle with the iKON logo in the background, the merch corresponded to Song Yunhyeong , the idol loves cooking and wanted to inspire fans to relax listening to the group’s songs while preparing something delicious.

See Also
iKON has fun creating the best snowmen

Frying Song Yunhyeong comes with a recipe, he said preparations most prized and some secrets he learned with the passage of time. The merchandise is priced at 3,900 yen, in Mexican pesos it would be approximately $ 742.89.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here