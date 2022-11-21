Iker Casillas criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics and supported his candidacy for the Golden Boot

The former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, Iker Casillas, welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portuguese forward is still one of the favorites to receive the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

A season to forget

Ronaldo has had a tumultuous season and has been in the media headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The latest scandal surrounding Portugal’s all-time top scorer stems from his explosive comments made during his sensational TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan.

During a high-profile interview, the Manchester United striker made shocking revelations about the state of the club after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, about his lack of “respect” for current coach Eric ten Hag, and also said that he was “betrayed” by United.

The emotional interview followed a season when Ronaldo’s place in the team was in question.

The striker has made four starts in the Premier League, ten matches overall and just one goal. It was a poor result for a striker by his own high standards.

Critics come out in droves, suggesting that the best scorer in the history of football has now exhausted his strength. Many argue that Ronaldo can no longer pose the same threat as before.

Still a rival, always a threat

However, Casillas, who shared the pitch with Ronaldo for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, claims that his former Real Madrid teammate can reassert his authority in Qatar.

The award-winning goalkeeper also stated that the Portuguese ace still has the skill to perform at the highest level (via The Daily Mail).

Casillas told Marca: “It seems Cristiano came to the World Cup as a guest and people don’t count on him because of all the problems he faced at Manchester United.

“But… I [have him as a contender for the Golden Boot]. When people talk about Chris, they forget what he did.”

Casillas also called PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar strong contenders for the Golden Boot in Qatar.

A chance for redemption

Fernando Santos’ team boasts quality in every position and Ronaldo is expected to play a crucial role in Qatar.

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s warm-up match against Nigeria, but he can’t wait to remind the world of his desire to score a goal in Portugal’s first Group H match.

Portugal will kick off their World Cup ambitions against Ghana on November 24, and face Uruguay and South Korea next week.