Ikea: creates its own PS5 and Xbox Serie X consoles!

What good news for gamers! The Ikea store has decided to create its own PS5 and Xbox Serie X consoles! This news will delight all gamers! The Ikea store will create its own PS5 and Xbox Serie X consoles!

This year the PS5 was very successful! So much so that it has become totally untraceable on the market. It therefore took on a lot of value. And this, even if its design was not unanimous!

The PS5 is very big, and the Xbox Series X, which also came out last November, looks like a small computer tower.

So obviously, it gave some ideas! The Ikea store has decided to create its own PS5 and Xbox Serie X consoles! Yes you are not dreaming!

The company made the decision to design much nicer products. Immediately, pictures of the consoles were shared on Reddit on January 4, 2021.

Ikea France has confirmed their authenticity: “The images circulating come from the Schaumburg store in the United States. ”

“The store team wanted to show how next-generation consoles could adapt to our storage solutions. And have worked around this device. ”

IKEA: SO EXPECTED A PRODUCT!

So this is great news for gamers who can’t wait to see what consoles are worth! One thing is certain, the firm is very proud of its product.

In an advertisement of the copy of the PS5, we can therefore read the following: “Which Ikea piece of furniture can accommodate my new oversized console?” ”

The opportunity to gently tackle your competitors, isn’t it! And for good reason ! The Sony console is so big it takes up a lot of space. This had therefore been criticized by users.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether this idea from Ikea will be taken up by other stores of the Swedish group. So this is a case to be continued!