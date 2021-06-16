Ikai Promises Good Doses Of Horror On Consoles and PC in 2021

Ikai: The list of horror games will grow in 2021 as Ikai has been announced for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch in October. The exact date will be announced later.

According to the information released, the game will have its setting in feudal Japan and strong inspiration in the country’s folklore. According to rumors that are circulating in the region, a new demon is about to leave the underworld, and it’s up to Naoko to wander between this location and the real world, solving puzzles and defeating assorted enemies.

See a trailer for the game below:

