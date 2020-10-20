Ignoring Wear OS and launching YouTube Music for Apple

Google dropped Wear OS and launched a YouTube Music app, its music streaming, for the Apple Watch. Through the app, users will now be able to access playlists, control playback, search for content and even stream music to Google Cast compatible devices.

Google is not the first to ignore Wear OS, the operating system developed by the company for smartwatches and other wearables. A number of developers have already done this, while giving preference to the Apple platform.

Wearable market

Despite recent controversies surrounding the App Store, the app store has done a great job of encouraging developers to create apps for their smartwatch models. Google, on the other hand, did not follow suit. Last year, the company also discarded the Nest app, created to control the smart thermostat sold by the company.

As a result, Wear OS ends up having a minimal participation in the wearable market, while the Apple platform occupies the first position thanks to the strong adherence to the Apple Watch. Samsung and Fitbit also have a bigger share than Google – which explains why the company made a deal to acquire Fitbit, as well as all users’ health data.

The low adherence of Google’s operating system may also be related to its reliance on Qualcomm ARM chips, which are present in a limited number of smartwatches. Although the latest version of Wear OS (4100) looks promising, unlike its background, it is not known whether the system will survive until more wearables are compatible.



