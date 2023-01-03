Iggy Pop revealed that he was once asked to join AC/DC, but he thought he “didn’t meet all the requirements.”

The legendary rocker told The New York Times that he was offered this job several decades ago, but he felt that it went beyond his skills.

“They had a manager many years ago when I didn’t reform The Stooges and move to England,” he recalled of the Australian rockers.

“And this guy said: “Are you interested in joining AC/DC?” They were looking for a singer. I listened to their recording. I thought I couldn’t match that score.

“I didn’t think: “Ugh, I don’t like them,” he added. “It was made quite well. They work hard, but I’m not what they need.”

About one of his meetings with the late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott, Pop added: “I had a wonderful meeting with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and high. I see pictures sometimes. I’m going, I don’t remember, but it’s me with Bon. I liked what he was doing.”

In more recent news, the singer recently announced details about his 19th solo album Every Loser. The album will be released on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt. So far it has been announced by the singles “Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny”.

The album includes works by many famous personalities, including Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March, also contributed to the recording.

Iggy Pop will be supporting the Red Hot Chilli Peppers on certain days of their 2023 stadium tour. He will also play the main show at Crystal Palace Park next summer with the support of Blondie and the supergroup Generation X/Sex Pistols Generation Sex, for whom this will be their first performance in the UK.