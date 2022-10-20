Iggy Pop Signs a Contract With Andrew Watt’s Label GoldTooth Records and Confirms a New Single

Iggy Pop has announced a new contract with Atlantic Records and Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records to release his next solo album.

“Frenzy”, the first single from the as-yet-untitled record, is due out on October 28, and you can pre-save it here.

“I’m a shirtless guy who’s cool; Andrew and Gold Tooth figured it out and we recorded together the old—fashioned way,” Iggy said in a statement announcing the partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic.

“The players are guys I’ve known since I was a kid, and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a nice day.”

Watt, who has previously worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Justin Bieber, is set to produce Iggy’s new album, which will be his first album since 2019’s “Free.”

“Iggy Pop is a fucking icon,” Watt said in a statement. “A real original. The guy invented stage immersion..

“I still can’t believe he let me record an album with him. I am honored. It couldn’t be colder. This album was created to play it as loud as your stereo system can… turn it on and wait…”

Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman added, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Andrew and Gold Toot to the Atlantic family.

“As a brilliant producer and a star musician, Andrew has the gift of turning every project into a work of art. And, of course, we are over the moon with happiness that the legendary and phenomenal Iggy Pop has become our first joint contract. Iggy’s groundbreaking work has changed the rock landscape forever, and he continues to create outstanding music.

“It also marks his return to the Warner family, more than 50 years after he made his recording debut with The Stooges on our sister label Elektra. Iggy has never stopped evolving and he has made a fantastic album that we can’t wait for the whole world to hear.”

Earlier this month, Iggy Pop did a cover of Leonard Cohen’s song “You Want It Darker”.