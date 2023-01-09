Iggy Pop spoke about his difficult relationship with the Grammy Awards because “I hate these people.”

In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the prestigious organization, but admitted that he struggled to decide whether to accept this award.

He told Classic Rock: “The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone, and I kept telling my manager, ‘I don’t want to talk to them.’ I hate these people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something like that.”

“Then when I finally spoke to the Grammy lady a couple of months later, she said, ‘We’re giving you a lifetime achievement.’ Without you, there would be no Lil Nas X and Billy Irish.”

He continued: “According to her, “You are a direct link to the artists who are at the top of our awards list this year.” So that’s what one person had to say, and I’ll take it for what it’s worth.”

In recent news, the singer released his 19th solo album Every Loser last week (January 6) on Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt. It was announced by the singles Frenzy and Strung Out Johnny.

The album includes works by many famous personalities, including Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March, also contributed to the recording.

In a review of “Every Loser”, NME wrote: “Every Loser is a modern revival of primitive punk from the only musician entitled to it.”

In another recent interview, Pop revealed that he was once asked to join AC/DC, but he thought he “didn’t meet all the requirements.”

“I listened to their recording. I thought I couldn’t meet those requirements,” he told The New York Times. “I didn’t say, “Ugh, I don’t like them.” It was pretty well done. They work hard, but I’m not what they need.”