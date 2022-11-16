Iggy Pop has announced an open—air concert in London next summer – tickets will be available here.

The singer-songwriter, who recently spoke in detail about his 19th solo album “Every Loser”, will take part in Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1, with a special one-day event, dubbed “Dog Day Afternoon”.

Pop is due to give a grand show in a South London park after the sets of Blondie and Generation Sex.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 GMT this Friday (November 18) — you can buy them here. The pre-sale of the artists should begin at the same time tomorrow (November 17).

London are you ready for this? The incredible Iggy Pop is taking over Crystal Palace Park next summer with none other than Blondie and Generation Sex 📅 On sale Friday >> https://t.co/2ORfzW1BUR@IggyPop @BlondieOfficial pic.twitter.com/dfBRosDC4k — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) November 16, 2022

The upcoming concert will be Pop’s first performance in the UK since he played at London’s Barbican Center in late 2019. At this show, the iconic artist fully presented his latest album Free.

Every Loser is scheduled for release on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, producer Andrew Watt’s label (pre-order here). Pop has already announced an 11-track project with the single “Frenzy”.

“I’m a shirtless guy who’s cool; Andrew and Gold Tooth figured it out and we recorded together the old—fashioned way,” he said in a previous statement announcing a partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic.

“The players are guys I’ve known since I was a kid, and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a nice day.”

Iggy Pop will release the 10th anniversary of his 2012 album “Aprés” as part of the Black Friday Music Store Day next week (November 25).