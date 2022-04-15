Iggy Azalea is not on “good terms” with the father of Onyx’s son Playboi Carti: there is no “direct contact”

Onyx’s parents are at odds. Iggy Azalea has made it clear that she and Playboi Carti are not friends with each other.

Azalea applauded in a series of recently deleted tweets after the 25-year-old “Top” rapper told XXL magazine about how hard he works to “take care” of his 23-month-old son, and the 31-year-old Australian in a published interview. on Tuesday, April 12.

“Take care of me? Lmaaoooo, let’s not get carried away now,” Azalea tweeted on Wednesday, April 13. “I was laughing. Many. …I don’t fuck a man, I’m not even remotely on good terms with the claim that he pays my bills. I’m paying the bills.”

The rapper “Fancy” also referred to Carty’s comments about her parenting, telling readers of the publication that they were “misled.”

In an interview , Carty said: “Just make sure [insert] that I love my baby mom. Be sure to know that [she is] the best mother in the world. My son is perfect. He’s too perfect. I need to beat him up a bit.”

Azalea responded by tweeting that she had “stopped all direct contact” with the Georgia native.

“Saying nice things for an interview sounds great, but in real life he talks to me like shit, so awful,” Azalea wrote. “His team called about the interview, hoping for my silence, because they know what my reaction will be. I really appreciate being called a great mom, but when it doesn’t reflect what he says in real life, I’d rather not be mentioned at all.”

In June 2020, the Grammy nominee announced that she and Carty welcomed their first child, writing on Instagram: “I have a son.”

Next , Azalea wrote: “I’ve been waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems to me that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always be impatient to share news about this giant with the world. I want to make his life private, but I want to make it clear that he is not a secret, and I love him without words.”

Four months later, the winner of the American Music Award explained that she and Carty are “not in a relationship” and are raising Onyx separately.

“Onyx is so loved by his father, and both parents have always been in his life from day one,” she told her Instagram followers in October 2020.