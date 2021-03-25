iFood will help delivery people compare electric bikes

IFood announced on Thursday (25) the investment in new sustainability solutions for the next five years. One of the commitments assumed is to increase the use of electric vehicles among deliverers, reaching at least 50% of deliveries made by non-polluting models by the end of next year.

Foodtech has entered into a partnership with the automaker Voltz, specialized in electric motorcycles, and will start a pilot project in April. In this stage, 30 electrified motorcycles will be tested by couriers, allowing them to get to know the technology better.

According to the company, the expectation is to reach 10 thousand electric motorcycles in the next 12 months, taking advantage of the expansion of the production capacity of the partner, which will open a factory in the industrial pole of Manaus, where it will be able to make 100 thousand units per month by the end of 2022.

The initiative should also include a special line of credit that should be made available by partner banks to iFood deliverers, facilitating the purchase of sustainable vehicles, according to Gustavo Vitti, vice president of People and Sustainable Solutions.

Other actions

Wanting to become a “sustainable delivery”, foodtech announced other measures, such as reducing the use of plastic, by expanding the function that offers the customer the option to refuse to receive items made of plastic in the app. By the end of April, all registered restaurants will be able to join it.

The iFood Regenera project, which aims to neutralize the company’s carbon footprint by 2025, also includes encouraging the supply of sustainable packaging by restaurants and investing in recycling cooperatives in the cities of São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP) ) and Salvador (BA).

Last year, the company launched a system for renting electric bicycles to deliverers in São Paulo and Rio, which should now be expanded to other cities.