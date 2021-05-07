iFood Now Accepts PIX As a Form of Payment

iFood: From this Thursday (06), iFood customers will be able to place their orders using PIX. According to the company, the novelty accompanies innovation and the digitalization of payment methods.

Mauro Piazza, Products director of the company, indicates that this also allows access to the platform of those and those who do not have credit cards or do not want to compromise their limits. “As a reference in the sector, we are always looking for new alternatives to make life easier for our entire ecosystem,” he points out.

How to use PIX in iFood?

Also according to iFood, just select the option, without the need for prior registration, to generate a code. After copying it, the customer must enter the bank of his PIX key and complete the transaction – a process that must be completed in up to five minutes. Otherwise, it will be necessary to place the order again.

Expecting to expand the solutions to all regions of the country in the coming weeks, the company indicates that the implementation, for now, is available in the cities of Campinas, Curitiba, Recife, Porto Alegre, Goiânia, Guarulhos, Salvador, Ribeirão Preto, Santo André, Maceió, Londrina, Florianópolis, Niterói, São Bernardo do Campo, João Pessoa, Belém, Uberlândia, Campo Grande, Manaus, Maringá and Natal.

At TecMundo, you can find tutorials to learn how to make a PIX through Banco do Brasil, Nubank, C6, Banco Inter, PicPay, Itaú, Caixa and Bradesco.