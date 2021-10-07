iFood Launches GTA Online Cafeteria In Real Life

iFood: Last Thursday (6), iFood announced a very curious action involving Grand Theft Auto V: the launch of an Avalanches unit in the delivery application. Previously, the company had already turned players into app deliverers (and you can read a little more about this by clicking here).

According to the information disclosed, orders can be made by those who live in the south of São Paulo and involve both snacks and combos with collectibles (it is possible to include a t-shirt or a glass in them). It is worth mentioning, however, that this action is for a limited time.

“After arriving at Cidade Alta, iFood revolutionizes once again with the launch of Avalanches in the app. The cafeteria is historic on the server and we had to celebrate this joining of two brands loved by gamers. Thus, we bring the two worlds together to offer a unique experience for all consumers who, in addition to enjoying the snack, will be able to guarantee unprecedented collectibles”, said Pedro Tozzini, specialist in Branding Activation of iFood.