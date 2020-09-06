IFA 2020: TCL introduces AiPQ Engine Gen 2 chipset

During the online press conference for IFA 2020, TCL presented a series of novelties that encompass its AI x IoT strategy. It includes the launch of the new AiPQ Engine Gen 2 chipset, the company’s latest advancement in audiovisual optimization, as well as new multi-category products, such as new soundbars, air conditioners and household appliances.

It is worth mentioning that, in the last week, the company presented in Brazil its new product line QLED, with the X915 and C715, 8K and 4K respectively, in addition to the P715, 4K entry model of the Chinese company, which is the world leader in Android TV. At the event, TCL showed its effort to explore QLED and Mini-LED technology. The presentation had the theme “Activate Your Possibilities”, with the proposal of union between connectivity, the practicality of the voice command and the robustness of its products to simplify the daily tasks.

In terms of products, the presentation focused on the X10 Pro model, model of the TCL QLED Pro series powered by Mini-LED, in addition to a variety of Android QLED TVs, which are available for global markets, including Brazil. The X915, in this case, has exclusive sale in the Fast Shop chain. The company highlights the IMAX Enhanced certification of its 8K model sold here, and TCL’s participation in the 8K Association as a model developer with this technology.

Inside, the AiPQ Engine Gen 2 chipset from TCL has the ability to activate the potential of TVs with audiovisual optimization in real time using a series of genres of entertainment content and viewing environments, and also allows the customization of audiovisual performance for applications exclusive in individual environments. The new technologies are the result of the investment of billions of dollars in installations for the production of panels and screens for TVs, mastering of LCD, OLED, foldable OLED, Mini-LED and QLED technologies.

TCL also announced its new line of premium soundbars, such as the TS9030 RAY • DANZ, TCL’s flagship and which will soon arrive in Brazil. They use precisely calibrated reflectors for an ultra-wide sound environment, in addition to Dolby Atmos technology, which brings immersive sound and wireless subwoofer. There is also the TCL TS8111 Dolby Atmos all-in-one soundbar with integrated dual subwoofers. In addition, the company is renovating its main soundbar line with the TS6100 series. The TS9030 is available in selected markets and will soon arrive in Brazil and the TS8111 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020, but will not arrive in Brazil.



