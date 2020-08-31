IFA 2020: Realme confirms its participation in the event

This week begins IFA Berlin – an event that brings together presentations from different companies to show the news that each of them has for their customers.

And one of the companies that has already confirmed its participation is Realme, which will present on September 4 – the second day of the event – its next brand strategies and also for its products.

The showcase of the Chinese company will be focused on the presentation of AIoT solutions – or Artificial Intelligence of Things – so we cannot wait for the presentation of new cell phones, for example.

Instead, the company’s newly admitted CEO for the European market, Madhav Sheth will appear for the first time as the company’s chief executive officer at IFA to “present the brand and product strategies.” In addition, it is possible to wait for information about Realme’s 5G ecosystem and the company’s plans for the segment.

Realme also guarantees that among its future plans, its strong globalization strategy and the continued expansion of its products to several other markets remain.

Although it has already been confirmed that there will be no presentation of new Realme phones during IFA 2020, a spokesman for the Chinese company has already said that, soon, we may have official information about the launch of the Realme 7 line, which had the specifications of two recently leaked models.

Realme’s presentation for IFA 2020 will be completely online and can be followed by YouTube from 12:25 pm local time (or 7:25 am Brasília time) on September 4. The other presentations start on September 3rd.



