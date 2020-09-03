IFA 2020: LG ThinQ Home Concierge

This week IFA 2020 is taking place, a technology event based in Germany that shows the main innovations in the markets for computers, smartphones, wearables and more. Big announcements have already taken place today, including the new Snapdragon 8cx variant for laptops, as well as the first device to equip the chipset, the Acer Spin 7, and the new line of low-cost tablets from TCL.

LG was not left out, having inaugurated on Tuesday (01) its virtual device stand, in compliance with the new standards in the face of the crisis of COVID-19. The South Korean has already demonstrated its mask equipped with air filters to prevent contamination of the new virus, and the WashTower washer and dryer, developed to offer a complete washing experience, even in small spaces.

The newest ad from the manufacturer is the Lg ThinQ Home Concierge, an intelligent mirror that can be used as a control center for the entire home. According to the company, it is possible to remotely control connected devices such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, thermostats and even electric vehicles, which can have their charging cycle regulated through the Home Concierge.

Prices and availability were not revealed however. It is worth remembering that the South Korean also announced its LG Velvet in the USA, in partnership with the American operator T-Mobile. The device maintains most of the known specifications, just replacing the Snapdragon 765G with the MediaTek Dimensity 800. The phone may soon arrive in Brazil with the Snapdragon 845.



