If you’ve ever wondered what an evacuation from a haunted mansion at Disneyland is like, Tiktak has told you

Theme park rides are designed to create an illusion. They want you to feel like you’ve been transported to another time and place, like a planet in the Star Wars universe. They create worlds in which you feel inside your favorite movie, or just a world created by themselves. But, in the end, it’s just a trip, and the experience is not real. But seeing behind the scenes can still be pretty weird, as one TikTok user revealed after being evacuated from a haunted Disneyland mansion.

Breakdowns on the way are inevitable. Anything that has so many moving parts running almost continuously for most of the day, every day, sometimes stops working correctly. This was the case with the haunted mansion at Disneyland, which, thanks to TikTok, gives the rest of us a rare glimpse of what happens during the scene with the gloomy grinning ghosts with the lights on.

Although the Haunted Mansion isn’t specifically designed to be a “scary” attraction (it’s as funny as it is scary), it looks much less scary with the lights on, as it turns out. Various animatronics, which by modern standards are still quite simple, look exactly like the props they are in the light. Much less than the party spirits they should be.

If you’ve even been on a theme park ride when it broke down to the evacuation point, you’ve probably had a similar experience. Space Mountain is an exciting roller coaster in the dark, and they just don’t look the same when the lights are on. It’s like a roller coaster built in the 1970s. The lack of light is specially designed to hide what they don’t want you to see. This may give away how the magic works, and you will never see the ride the same again.

Evacuations are far from uncommon, but in most cases, when a Haunted Mansion suddenly stops, it only happens for a few seconds. If the lights are on and people are being taken out, the problem is more serious, although the trip will probably resume in the near future. Disney has become very good at fixing these things.

At the same time, accidents on rides can also inspire and impress, demonstrating what you usually don’t see. You can find out how everything works, or when you are taken away from the attraction, just walk through parts of the exhibition building that you would never have seen otherwise, which can be pretty cool.

However, it is always annoying not to finish the trip. Maybe you’ve been to a haunted mansion many times, but there’s a good chance that someone being evacuated has never been in it before.