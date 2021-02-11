If you’re a fan of historical dramas, not-so-known TV shows

Here are some shows like the Outlander time travel drama to help you get through the long wait that the sixth season of the Starz series is leaving us. Outlander season six is ​​still on its way, so we’ve rounded up some of the best romance series to help you get through this long gap between seasons.

Poldark

Outlander fans looking for another epic love story will fall in love with the historical drama Poldark. The BBC series is based on the Poldark series of novels written by Winston Graham that were set in Cornwall in the 18th century.

The show is about the life of Ross Poldark (played by Aidan Tuner), but deep down he has a latent romance to rival Claire and Jamie. Viewers are sure to fall in love with the story of Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Ross on the hit show that ran for five seasons.

Lost in austen

Viewers looking for more stories featuring a time-traveling heroine can enjoy Lost in Austen. The series sees an ardent Jane Austen fan named Amanda (played by Jemima Rooper) who falls through a portal into her bathroom.

She ends up amongst the Bennet family in a real life Pride and Prejudice where she meets Mr. Darcy (Elliot Cowan). The light-hearted ITV series only ran for four episodes, but it was hugely popular with Austen and romance fans alike.

Turn: Washington’s Spies

Fans of the historical period in which Outlander is set could also enjoy Turn: Washington’s Spies. The period drama series takes place from 1776 to 1781 and follows a group of spies named Culper Ring who helped turn the tide during the American Revolutionary War.

As Outlander is approaching this period in the TV series, Turn could provide viewers with some great historical insight. The show starred Jamie Bell in the title role and ran from 2014 to 2017 on the AMC network.