If your webcam doesn’t work on Windows 10

About 12 years ago there was no home that did not have a webcam on its computer. MSN Messenger was the culprit and it is that it democratized both group and individual videoconferencing. Their presence has remained more or less important, but it is a fact that if your webcam has stopped working it is a problem. Therefore, we tell you what are the best tricks to fix it on your PC.

The harsh privacy of Windows 10

One of the things that has been blamed on Windows 10 is privacy. Those of Redmond did not have a good start with the management of the information that you ‘offered’ when using the operating system and therefore they reinforced its characteristics in this sense. The software now asks you about everything as soon as you start it for the first time, as is the case of knowing the location, the Network connection, the user you are going to use, if you turn on the microphone, if you activate the webcam … In short, you need to know the limits that you as a user put on the system as well as on the rest of the applications that work on it.

And this is important, because one of the reasons why your webcam does not work comes from the privacy options. If you don’t use it a lot, it is logical that in the end you end up deactivating it permanently and later on you don’t even remember that you did. For this reason, the first thing you have to do is go to the Settings> Privacy> Camera route and activate it. As simple as that, although you have the possibility of discriminating the applications that have access to this function. In the same window, if you scroll down, you will have in view all the apps that access the camera and if you deactivate the switch they will not capture the image unless you say otherwise.

You must bear in mind one thing and that is that if you reactivate the webcam while using an app you will have to restart it for it to work.

The classic steps

We have already told you the most common solution for a webcam to work again in Windows 10, but there is still something you can do if this has not been enough. This goes through a quick update of the drivers, a classic that we have already told you in this header when a peripheral stops working. If you don’t know how to do it, you just have to do the following:

Enter the Windows 10 search engine

Write ‘Device manager’

In the new window look for the webcam icon

Right click on it and choose properties

Then go to drivers and click on update



