If your account was deleted or hacked, you can recover it

Recovering your Instagram account is easier than you thought.

Instagram is today one of the most used social networks in the world, so it could be something extremely serious for anyone to lose access to their personal account, even becoming a nightmare.

This not only happens because you lose direct contact with your friends, since sometimes it could hurt to lose perhaps years of photos or even videos that had been uploaded to the account.

That is why, now we will teach you through a practical guide how you could recover an Instagram account in the event that you have lost it in some circumstance, so that with this you put an end to this annoying situation that has happened to more than one. time.

Instagram and how to recover your account

Depending on the situation you are living with your Instagram account (blocking, deletion or theft), this process can take from a few days to weeks.

The first thing to know is why your account was disabled, which generally occurs due to factors that we will delve into below.

A user will be able to know immediately that their account was closed, as they will receive an immediate message informing them about the next time they try to log in. Different is the case in which you may have forgotten the password, since in this situation, you could enter your email and recover the password following a few simple steps, all this within a situation in which it has not been hacked.

In general, Instragram does not provide reasons when deleting or closing an Instagram account, but in the event that a user does not respect the guidelines and terms of use established by the company, they will suffer the consequences of the company.

This can occur in cases where a user or brand is dedicated to delivering, for example: hate speech, illegal activity (according to the rules of the social network), nude photos, pornography, graphic violence without a context, or they are under 13 years of age, among others. People who usually carry out these practices generally receive an immediate ban from the company.

Instagram and ways to recover the account

From all the previously explained, the positive information is that it is not so complex to recover a social network account, in the event that it has been disabled. Like everything in life, the process will take a little time, but being able to recover lost files is something that many want when they find themselves in this situation.

In the case that you receive the message that indicates “account disabled”, the first thing we must do is enter the section where “more information” is indicated. After entering here, Instagram itself delivers a process that you must follow to recover the account after a few days.

The first thing you should know, in the event that you want to recover your account legally, is that you must accept the appeal process, in the event that the account, at your discretion, has been disabled after an error. In the event that you constantly apologize (option provided by the app, although you assume your error), it may cause that, if you are persistent, you can recover your account.

On the other hand, there is an official website where you can send your appeals, where you must compulsorily have certain fields and then click on the send button, hoping to have an official response after the company dedicates itself to reviewing your case. After this, the company can ask the (affected) user to send a selfie to verify their true identification while carrying out the process.

I need my account back please

The aforementioned process does not usually work once, so you will most likely have to repeat it several times before you can get any results. In the event that you assume that in your mistake you did not intentionally break any rules established by the company, the process should take only a few days.

There is another situation that can occur in your social network account. A few years ago, Instagram added the option for users to temporarily deactivate each other’s account, regardless of the person’s reason for doing this.

You can make this change from a browser or your mobile phone, but if you do, all the content will not appear and it will give the impression that the account has been completely deleted (which is not the case, because you can reactivate it).

If you have done this previous process, you can quickly recover your deactivated Instagram account as follows:

Log back in from any device (ideal mobile phone).

Subsequently, the account must be reactivated immediately.

Depending on the time in which the account has been disabled, users must accept the new policy of terms and conditions that the company usually changes from time to time.

Stolen account recovery

In the event that you have been attacked by hackers and you were the victim of your account being hacked or you suspect that this may happen, you must take immediate action. This occurs mainly because, if you are being attacked in this way (account), hackers will have more time to steal more data and openly access your privacy.

If you were already a victim of theft, you should look for the email that indicates which email is now linked to your account, since this way you can reverse the situation in the event that a hacker has stolen your account.

There is another option for this that you can use, since if you cannot find the email, there is the possibility of requesting that a login link be sent to your personal phone number, instead of the hacker’s email. With this done, you must follow the following steps:

Go to “Get help” to log in (Android)

In the case of iOS this option will be called Forgot your password?

You can then enter your mobile phone and a link will be sent for the temporary login.

After this, you must follow all the instructions provided by the app.

More tips for Instagram

In the event that the process is successful, you must enter your account and immediately change the password and thus revoke the access that third parties have to the application. However, in the event that none of this results, there is still the option to report the “hacked” account in order to regain access.

The steps to report an account are as follows:

At the login screen, enter the “get help” section

Then, if you are on Android, enter your username, email or phone number if necessary.

In the final step, go to Need more help? then follow the instructions on the screen

As an additional requirement, you must send a photo of yourself with a security code with which you must verify your identity. To prevent future hacks, you can enable two-factor authentication.

Account deleted?

If your personal account has been deleted, whatever the circumstances, you will not be able to delete the lost account. However, what you can do is create a new account with the same email address or from your phone number.



