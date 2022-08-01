If you want to feel old, another child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will go to college in the fall

Do you remember the years when then-partners Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first started adopting children? Back in 2002, they adopted their first child Maddox, then Zahara in 2005, and then Pax in 2007. From 2006 to 2008 they had three children. Although Maddox enrolled in college back in 2019, there’s another reason to feel old: Zahara is the next kid in line for college this fall.

Spelman College is a historically established liberal arts college for black women in Atlanta, Georgia, with notable alumni such as Pulitzer Prize—winning writer Alice Walker and Keshia Knight Pulliam of The Cosby Show. Well, Zahara Jolie-Pitt will join the brilliant ranks of famous graduates, and proud mother Angelina Jolie posted a photo of her daughter posing with her new “Spelman sisters” on Instagram.

A post posted by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie) (opens in a new tab)

Photo posted on

Zahara Jolie-Pitt had strong roots before she was adopted by the former Tomb Raider star. According to the Daily Mail, it was reported that Zahara, who was originally called Yemasrech, had a very difficult childhood. Having no money and being homeless in Ethiopia, her biological mother saw that her child was suffering from malnutrition and decided that she had no choice but to give her up for adoption. The Oscar winner adopted Zahara in an Ethiopian orphanage on July 6, 2005.

This is not the first child of the former couple Mr. and Mrs. Smith, who is studying at college. Maddox, who was adopted in a Cambodian orphanage on March 10, 2002, began his first year of study at Yonsei University in South Korea back in 2019. Currently, this brilliant student is studying three subjects: biochemistry, Russian and Korean. Although he and Zahara currently have no plans to follow in the footsteps of their parents in acting, they still played cameo roles in their mother’s film “Maleficent”. Well, if they ever change their mind, they seem to know who to turn to.

None of the children have had it easy since it was announced that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing. After a lengthy custody battle, it was decided that Jolie would be the guardian of her minor children, and Pitt would receive visitation rights. She moved her children to a new home so they could be closer to their father in Los Angeles. The bullet train star still maintains a good relationship with all of his children, as his younger ones still have dinner with him when they’re in Los Angeles, while his older children live their adult lives. Despite all the drama this broken couple has been through, they thankfully agree that they want their children to be happy in the future.

Brangelina can go on to say that they are the proud parents of six children, two of whom are now in college. To learn about the latest projects of these two Hollywood stars, follow the new CinemaBlend movie releases.