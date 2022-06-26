If You Missed Top Gun: Maverick, It’s Coming Back To IMAX This Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick returns to the danger zone… more precisely, to IMAX cinemas. Announced via Twitter, it looks like the recent Top Gun sequel will be available again this weekend. If you missed the biggest blockbuster of the year to date, you may want to move planes.

“Great fireballs, you did it! Thanks to all the fans who rallied to bring #TopGun: Maverick back to IMAX. Get ready to take to the skies again starting this Friday! #Removed for IMAH”

Starring Tom Cruise, “Best Shooter: Maverick” sees the return of its iconic pilot, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Back for the last mission, it looks like Mav will test all his skills by teaching a new class of Top Gun to fly.

It has already proven itself incredibly well at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tom Cruise blockbuster in history and approaching the $1 billion mark. In fact, I can’t help thinking that this may be one of the reasons for the IMAX reissue being released so soon.

Still, it’s worth checking out, especially on the biggest screen you can find.

IGN’s own review states that “Top Gun: Maverick is an outrageous explosion of afterburners and thrills that will surely appeal to viewers looking for a classic summer blockbuster. Director Joseph Kosinski does not lose nostalgia for the films of the 80s, in which there is little sense and a lot of heroism. The new faces of the graduates are all aces, exceptional fighter choreography and a desire for excitement at the Mach level.”

If you liked the practical effects of Top Gun: Maverick, be sure to watch the next film directed by Joseph Kosinski — an F1 story with a similar practical shooting.

Best Shooter: Maverick

