If you have one of these Apple devices, update now to correct its vulnerabilities

Apple: The release of a new operating system, or a new version of it, does not always bring only news. In fact, it is normal that many updates are to correct things like bugs, bugs or vulnerabilities rather than to add.

Last week we had the arrival of iOS 14.7, surely the last -or penultimate- update of iOS 14 before the arrival of iOS 15 in the fall. And it is urgent that you install it if you have an iPhone.

Up to 37 vulnerabilities

iOS 14.7 also comes with a warning to update now, because it includes some important security fixes for up to 37 iPhone vulnerabilities. Among the issues fixed by iOS 14.7 are 4 in WebKit, the engine that powers the Safari browser, that require someone to download a malicious file or content.

iOS 14.7 also addresses a known issue where joining a malicious Wi-Fi network can cause, among others:

– The execution of arbitrary code

– Get root privileges

– Closing applications

– Cause a denial of service

Also for macOS and iPadOS

As the INCIBE points out, Apple has released updates not only for the iPhone, but also for other of its products, such as the iPad or its computers. In fact, given Apple’s policy that their operating systems run the more models the better, they are all of these:

iPhone 6s and later running earlier than iOS 14.7

iPad Pro, all models running earlier than iPadOS 14.7

iPad Air 2 and later running earlier than iPadOS 14.7

iPad 5th generation and later running earlier than iPadOS 14.7

iPad mini 4 and later running earlier than iPadOS 14.7

iPod touch 7th generation running earlier than iPadOS 14.7

macOS Catalina versions prior to 2021-004,

macOS Mojave versions prior to 2021-005,

macOS Big Sur versions prior to 11.5.