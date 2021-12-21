If You Have GTA: The Trilogy On PC You Can Get GTA 5 Or Another Game For Free

GTA: The Trilogy: The poor reception of the revamped compilation of these classics has motivated Rockstar Games to offer some gifts. Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has been released amid criticism. Added to the bugs and errors are performance problems and some artistic decisions that fans have not liked. In this situation, Rockstar Games has apologized and has promised to work on polishing the product, while also trying to compensate users, although they have focused on the PC. Now, those who have purchased the pack on this platform have the possibility of claiming a free title, among which is GTA V.

The promotion is available until October 5 and allows you to choose between these PC products, all of them within the Rockstar Games launcher, the only space in which GTA: The Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition has been marketed, Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and Bully: Scholarship Edition. There is also a chance to get some rewards for GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

One of the worst rated on Metacritic

GTA III, GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City may be three extraordinary video games, which they are, but that hasn’t stopped the revamped version from succumbing to criticism. The worst adaptation is the Nintendo Switch, which has fully entered as one of the worst rated games in Metacritic. The Rockstar Games work (carried by Grove Street Games) has crept into the list along with other disappointments such as Balan Wonderworld or eFootball 2022.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition can be purchased on PC (via Rockstar Games launcher), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In compatible, the also creators of Red Dead Redemption 2 gave away the versions classic GTA.