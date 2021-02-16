If you have Apple Watch Series 5 or SE

Presented exactly 1 year apart, the Apple Watch Series 5 hit the market in September 2019, while the Apple Watch SE did so in September 2020. And although the Series 5 was discontinued just as the Series 6 hit the market, it continues to receive updates and you can buy it as is in stores and websites.

And if you are the user of one of those two models, the Series 5 or the SE, you have to update your device to solve a power failure.

The battery saver failure on Apple Watch Series 5 and SE

As pointed out by Apple on its official support website, “a very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models, and with watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 installed, have had a problem related to their watch not charging. after activating battery saver ”. If you are not sure which model your Apple Watch is, do the following:

Open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

Press the My Watch tab, then General> Information.

Find the Model field. Look at the part number that begins with “M”.

Tap the Model field. The field should update to show a five-digit number starting with “A”. That is your model number.

Compare your model number with the official Apple listing

To find out which version of watchOS you have:

Open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

Press the My Watch tab, then General> Information.

Find the Version field.

To check if this problem affects your Apple Watch, place it on the charger you use regularly and wait at least 30 minutes. If the watch does not charge, contact Apple Support “to schedule a free mail-in repair. Your watch will be tested prior to repair to verify that it meets the requirements for free repairs.”

However, Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1, which prevents this issue from occurring on other Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices, so before shipping the device, please try updating first and then testing.