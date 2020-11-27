If you have a TV you can now watch YouTube in 8K

4k or 8K? That is the question that more than one ‘geek’ and technology fan is asking this week with Black Friday discounts on 4K TVs and 8K panels. But as we pointed out in our guide to buying a SMART TV on Black Friday 2020, right now the 8K content is limited to demos, very specific things and not content for a newspaper. In fact, there are still channels in Spain that broadcast in SD, and there is hardly any 4K content.

Watch YouTube at 8K

Of course, if you are the proud owner of an 8K TV, YouTube will help you to hallucinate with the resolution of your panel, since the Google video platform had until now 4K resolution as the maximum quality, but now it will also be possible to view 8K content on compatible televisions,

This novelty, announced on the official page in Google Play of its Android TV app, is available from YouTube update 2.12.08 for Android TV, although at the moment the 8K resolution is only compatible with televisions with Android operating system 10 or higher.

Likewise, the application for televisions has also incorporated other new features in its latest update, including support for Cast Connect, which allows content to be broadcast from other devices.

The new YouTube for Android TV features are rounded off with an improved resolution selection, other platform enhancements, and fixes an issue where the date and time were being displayed incorrectly.



