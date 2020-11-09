If you have a OnePlus, do not update to the latest version

Do you have a OnePlus mobile? Is it a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro model? Well be careful if you have skipped the update for the new version of the OxygenOS system, because the company has detected a serious bug that can cause what we never want to see on a smartphone: all your data deleted entirely.

Don’t install OxygenOS 11.0.1.1

Apparently, users of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models have detected a problem with the latest version of the OS published by the company, OxygenOS 11.0.1.1: Available for several days to download, many have found that when updating from the third open beta of the system, they get a message asking them to restart the mobile. What happens if you do? The worst: you lose all the data saved on your smartphone.

And it is that OnePlus itself, which is aware of the problem, has officially advised its users not to install the update to avoid suffering the problem of data erasure. According to an official post on their forums:

“It seems that some users report having received the Stable update on Open Beta 3, which causes a complete deletion of data. This information has already been shared with the software team so that it can be reviewed and processed. In the meantime, if you receive an OTA update, please double confirm if it is an Open Beta update. If it isn’t, please DO NOT install it. ”

Backup to avoid misfortunes

In order to avoid serious problems, OnePlus suggests “strongly that you make a backup of your key data through a cloud service, perform a full backup through OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive to keep it doubly secure. ”

At the moment, the company is working on a patch to fix this OxygenOS problem, although it is not known when the bug will be solved.



