“If You Didn’t Get Bitcoin In These 25 Days, You Are Lucky”

Bitcoin (BTC) price has increased from $ 11,400 to $ 15,600 in the last 25 days, refreshing the record for 2020. BTC, which has not seen the $ 15,000 levels since 2018, has actually achieved a difficult thing to achieve with this performance in a very short time. When looking at the overall performance of BTC, it is seen that it gives little opportunity for investors to harm in the long term as well as in the short term. In the post published by a Reddit user, it is emphasized that the process to be damaged is limited to only 25 days.

Reddit user Nano 21 explained the 25 days Bitcoin investors could suffer, and why. If users were to hold the BTC they bought without selling them at all, they could only make losses in these 25 days throughout BTC history. Looking at the historical Bitcoin chart, it is seen that this process coincides with December 7, 2017 and December 22, 2017, and December 26, 2017 and December 28, 2017. Investors who bought BTC at that time are still at a loss despite this legendary rise.

Those who have Bitcoin HODL have very low chance of loss

HODL seems to definitely pay off in the long run, even though those who buy BTC regularly and sell when they fall sharply have a much longer “loss period”. It can be said that this statement of the user is valid only for the US dollar.



