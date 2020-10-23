If Yalitza Aparicio becomes Disney’s Pocahontas

The rumor that Yalitza Aparicio could become Disney’s Pocahontas has gone viral, to take this animated story to “live action”. About this gossip, the Mexican has already manifested and said: “I felt, I don’t know, what can I say to you, like everyone else, happy about that rumor. That is why I published: ‘If someone knows something, let me know, because I’m even getting excited.’

Faced with the possible opportunity that could lead the “Roma” star to become one of Disney’s princesses, cartoonist Sergio Zubía shared an image in which he has turned Yalitza Aparicio into Pocahontas.

Her publication exceeded four thousand likes and it is that many think that the Mexican could perfectly embody the famous eldest daughter of Chief Powhatan.

About the actress who in the end can play Pocahontas, Yalitza says: “Like many characters they are incredible and not only for me, it would be incredible if a person with that profile were given it, I am not saying it just for me, I am saying it in general. I hope that whoever is going to represent that character is a wonderful person, not only on the inside but also on the outside and that she represents her with great dignity and pride ”.



