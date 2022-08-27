Over the years, HBO has had many popular TV shows, but only a few of them have had such insane popularity as “Game of Thrones”. Fans have returned to Westeros with the recent premiere of the prequel “House of the Dragon”, which has become such a big hit that a second season has already been ordered. And if the “Game of Thrones” rumors are true, HBO has spent a fortune marketing “House of the Dragon.”

There is only one episode in the “House of the Dragon”, but it seems that he has already made a real splash. Despite the criticism of the final season of Game of Thrones, the first episode was a huge success on HBO and its streaming service. And, according to a new Deadline report, this audience may be partly due to the huge amount of money spent on its marketing. Namely, about $100 million, which is the type of budget of major blockbuster films. Drakaris to this budget.

While this amount may seem dizzying to fans, it looks like HBO has already returned this investment based on the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” According to the same report, almost 130 million people watched the first episode in the USA alone. So it’s clear that the focus on marketing has definitely led to the series premiere getting more attention. We just need to see if that excitement will be sustained as we delve deeper into the new series.

The marketing budget can be seen in the way “House of the Dragon” trailers appeared on television, as well as in expenses such as billboards. After all, how can you expect any Game of Thrones fan not to tune in when they see Rhaenyra Targaryen with her dragon Syrax behind her? Winged creatures were part of some of the most exciting episodes of the original show, and there will be even more of them in the aptly titled prequel.

When “House of the Dragon” premiered last Sunday, it was so popular that some HBO Max users found their app not working. Although this technical mess is not perfect, it shows how exciting the new series was before its premiere. And now that the audience is immersed in the politics and war of Westeros again, it will be difficult to turn away. Especially if there are more links to the original show.

In general, the Game of Thrones franchise is known for its absolutely insane budget thanks to vintage sets and costumes, exotic filming locations and computer graphics necessary to combine all this. Given that HBO has never been shy about spending money on their favorite real estate, it is logical that she will lay out serious money to see the premiere of “House of the Dragon”.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays on HBO, and “Game of Thrones” can be streamed in its entirety on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the list of summer premieres to plan your next binge viewing.