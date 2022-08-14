If Multiversus gets Harry Potter, it will need Voldemort too

The Super Smash Bros formula has been replicated by so many other properties that it’s often hard to keep track. This is a design philosophy that perfectly balances between a fun game for everyone and a serious data entry-based brawl where frames and time are paramount. MultiVersus is the latest offering trying to replicate the success of Nintendo’s Goliath crossover, and the DNA of Smash Bros seems to be present throughout the project. Instead of the best Nintendo characters fighting in multiple arenas, there’s a smorgasbord of personalities owned by Warner Bros, and they’re all competing for first place.

From DC comics’ Superman to Finn the Man and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, the MultiVersus lineup is as eclectic as it is ridiculous. However, since this is a title that prioritizes longevity and clearly takes cues from Smash Bros, it’s almost guaranteed that there will be more characters on the way, which raises the question of who will be next. Harry Potter seems like a win-win option, as it is one of the most beloved Warner Bros films and one of the most successful TV series of all time. However, if the Boy-Who-Survived is to be included, then his main opponent must also be included.

The story of Voldemort with Harry Potter

Voldemort influenced Harry Potter long before he entered the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One of the villain’s biggest flaws, Harry is a symbol that Voldemort’s overwhelming power can be resisted, and much of the story in his favorite books and movies centers around the fight against the dark forces of the latter. Voldemort plays the same key role in the Harry Potter story as the boy himself, and J.K.’s wider knowledge of Rowling’s magical world would be much less exciting, unpredictable and special without his existence.

Voldemort is a great character because he is closely related to Harry’s journey. His motives are typical of serial villains, but because his past with the Potter family is so compelling, he quickly became one of the most iconic antagonists in cinema. The latest confrontation between Harry and Voldemort was watched by viewers around the world, as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” is by far the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film. Thus, it would be a wise decision to include the villain of the franchise, as well as its main character in Multiverse, in one of the (hopefully many) character additions in the coming months and years.

How could Voldemort work in MultiVersus

At the level of representation, it is easy to distinguish Voldemort from Harry Potter. Aesthetically, they are very different, and even things like their wands work differently using different colors. Voldemort’s gameplay can provoke a more forceful approach to combat with huge damage, but a low rate of fire, while Harry’s young character and unlikely heroism are well suited for the dynamic and long-range gameplay of the magician, not unlike Bugs Bunny in the game.

Smash Bros has a huge list, but there are several characters who play just like someone else. The Dark Pit and the ordinary Pit are almost identical, and the number of characters wielding a sword seems to be growing every day. Even if Harry Potter and Voldemort have similar gameplay, it won’t necessarily be a bad thing and may offer a more villainous character for players who find Harry’s set of moves more preferable but don’t want to play for someone too obvious or heroic. . There are plenty of characters that would be perfect for MultiVersus, but there are currently no Harry Potter figurines, and he is certainly at the top of players’ wish lists.

The release date of Hogwarts Legacy may have been pushed back to early 2023, but the anticipation for the upcoming Avalanche Software release is huge. Because of this, Harry Potter is popular in the gaming field, and Player First Games, like Warner Bros Interactive, is not averse to taking advantage of this by including Harry and his main opponent in one of the Multiverse seasons. The two are inseparable through books and movies, so separating them and offering just one in a Smash Bros-inspired title would be a missed opportunity.

MultiVersus is available in open beta for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.