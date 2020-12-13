If Claire Liked Jamie, Why Did She Sleep With Frank?

Season three is perhaps one of Outlander’s most controversial series. The race traced the 20-year separation test of Jamie (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and their eventual reunion. However, some fans may wonder about Claire’s relationship with first husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in the 20th century when he returned before the Battle of Culloden.

Claire and Frank’s relationship grew increasingly strained over time during their unhappy 20 years together. They had blowouts and arguments with Frank desperately hoping that his wife would return to him and forget about the mysterious man with whom she had had a child.

However, Claire’s love for Jamie remained steadfast throughout the years and eventually Frank realized that he had lost her. Claire discreetly allowed Frank to see other people by her side, yet she seemed bitter at him for doing so. During this time, Claire slept with Frank and some viewers are curious as to why she became actively involved in him if she was still in love with Jamie.

On the one hand, producer Toni Graphia said:

“We talked a bit about this because it’s really important, I think to show that Claire really did try with Frank.”

Producer Ronald D. Moore went on to say:

“You have to believe that Frank and Claire, why would they stay together for 20 years if she was completely cold to the touch? And Jamie is literally dead. I mean, he’s literally dead in this period of time. ”

Her words suggested that inimity was necessary to try to keep the relationship alive to some degree, not for her sake, but for her daughter’s, as she had chosen to raise the boy with Frank. On the other hand, another source admitted that Clarie simply cared for Frank since this was her first love.

He will never be the same as Jamie, but you know, you know, it’s quite heroic what Frank did to take care of this child, not only to take care of a child that was not his, but the child is the child of man, his wife. really loved.

The Outlander producer explained that she thought that if she could channel all her missing loves including Jaime into Frank, maybe there would be a spark there, and just for Brianna’s sake, not to replace Jamie, but to make the marriage a foundation. solid for your daughter and that’s admirable on both sides. It would be disparaging history not to show that.

“I know we showed a bit more of Frank and Claire than what’s in the book, but we felt like you really needed to understand what it cost her and what it cost Frank and just see what they went through.”

During some of the those sorts of scenes between Claire and Frank, it became clear that she was using him as a substitute for Jamie, often seen acting and closing her eyes while thinking of Jamie, Frank soon realized how disconnected she was. Claire, which came to create great conflicts for them. One scene showed the two of them being intimate in the living room, but it soon became clear that her mind and heart were with someone else, prompting Frank to reply:

“When I am with you, I am with you. But you are with him.”

Apparently, his words summed up that this type of relationship between them seemed to emphasize that Claire was simply fulfilling her duty for the marriage.



