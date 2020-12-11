If Captain America was a woman! Marvel is changing…

Marvel heroes are followed by millions of people with their comics, series and high-budget movies. We came across a different production for the Marvel series that endeared superheroes: What If… ?. As the name suggests, a slightly different universe awaits us. Preparing to surprise the fans of the series with a new animated series, Disney succeeds even with the trailer. Because the characters in the Marvel universe that we are used to are completely different.

Marvel universe, What If…? differentiates with

This new animated series, which will make a different return to the Marvel universe as we know it, is preparing to present Captain America in different roles as a woman and the character of Star-Lord as a black child. This universe, where Captain America is Peggy Carter, and Yondu, who is in the Guardians of the Galaxy kidnapped T’Challa, who we know as Black Panther, seems to attract attention indeed.

Even the trailer of the series, which transferred the superheroes to the big screen in a different reality, was watched 1 and a half million in a short time. The production, which was generally greeted with positive comments, will be watched on Disney Plus in the summer of next year.



