If Brown’s name comes from coffee, then what did we call this color before it became coffee?

The brown color is named after coffee. So, what names did the Turks call brown before they got acquainted with coffee? In this article, we will consider for you what names the Turks called brown in periods stretching from Anatolian geography to the Central Asian steppes.

If we ask which colors are the most common in the world, we will easily name brown among the first 4. Brown, which is one of the dominant colors in most of nature, from the soil to the tree, appears in every corner of our lives. So when did we start calling brown, which we encounter in every aspect of our lives, brown? How did coffee, which penetrated the Ottoman Empire in the 1500s, inspire the name of the color of the soil?

When we think about brown, we see that it has a much older history than coffee. Brown has been present on Earth since the Earth ceased to be a fireball and turned into a habitable planet with land masses. Then let’s take a look at the previously used brown names, of which there are so many in our lives, and at the path of these names, which somehow reaches our days.

What used to be called brown by the Ottomans, who got acquainted with coffee in the 1500s?

The brown color, which is between red and black, was called differently in ancient times. Coffee, which came to the Ottoman Empire in the 1500s, got different names because it did not exist before. The color we use today as “brown” was used as “hazelnut”. The full meaning of the word “hazelnut”, a word of Persian origin, was the color of the hazelnut shell.

The word “ala” was also used to refer to the brown color.

The word “ala”, used in relation to animals such as fallow deer and trout, was also used in the meaning of brown. Today we use this word as “hazel”, which means a little more “colorful”.

What was the name of brown in the Old Turkish language?

The words “konur” and “kongur” were used to refer to brown in the ancient Turkic language. When we look at the meaning of these words, we come across the words “burn”, “smear”. You may have heard these words for the first time. Today we can consider the chestnut color, which is derived from these words and is one of the most popular skin and hair colors. Brown hair; This is a combination of the words “put” and “take”. When we look at the etymology of the subject, we see that it comes from the chestnut color. So all these ingredients give us the brown color we have today.

The word “gray” was preferable to brown.

We know that the Turks are a people from the steppes. Steppes with brown tones also inspired colors. We used the word grizzly, which we use to refer to brown, and in other cases. For example, instead of saying brown bear, we come across a brown bear as an example.

Today, before we call you brown, we explained with what names we use this color. If you want more similar content, you can write to us in the comments section.